Fmr. Seinfeld actor: Hollywood is a 'toxic environment' for conservatives

Actor John O’Hurley said on Tuesday that being a conservative in Hollywood is a very “lonely experience” and a “toxic environment.”

“You really can’t have a conversation with anyone,” O’Hurley told Stuart Varney during an interview on “Varney & Co.” “And there is an assumption on their part … liberal Hollywood … that you are as disgusted as they are with the current regime.”

O’Hurley, known for playing the role of J. Peterman, Elaine’s boss on the show “Seinfeld,” and hosting “Family Feud,” said the way liberals in Tinseltown react to conservatives creates a toxic environment.

“They react viscerally to the fact that you don’t agree with them, when you actually voice an opposite opinion,” he said. “And I tend to find that conservatives are, by their nature, individuals. So it’s tough for us to find a group of other people, but we do exist out there.”