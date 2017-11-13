The left-wing media is ignoring questions about Russian meddling: Dobbs

The national left-wing media trying to make way too much President Trump's comments on Putin and Russian meddling in the election.

Continue Reading Below

While they continue to ignore the obvious Clinton issues, as does the special prosecutor and FBI.

But as former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy notes: Mueller is aggressive hunting down the Trump campaign. The Obama Justice Department, FBI and national media were ever so gentle and utterly disinterested in pursuing even the most obvious questions about Hillary Clinton.

The fix was in from the very top and very early then-President Obama during an interview on "Fox News Sunday" exonerated Hillary of any wrongdoing in her email scandal in April of 2016, listen to the fixer-in-chief.

"I continue to believe she has not jeopardized America's national security," Obama defended Clinton. "Now what I also said is that -- and she's acknowledged -- that there's a carelessness in terms of managing e-mails that she has owned."

By the next month Comey had drafted a letter exonerating Clinton before interviewing her and before interview another a dozen key witnesses. Comey also planned to accuse Clinton of acting "grossly negligent" in handling classified information, but two months later changed that language to "extremely careless."

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

As for the what Andy McCarthy calls the scorched earth Mueller probe, an Obama appointed judge forcing an attorney representing Manafort and Gates to provide grand jury testimony against her clients.

Yet the Obama Justice Department and FBI gave Clinton's lawyers Cheryl Mills and Heather Samuelson, along with other aides, immunity deals and others plead the Fifth.

And the Mueller scorched earth tactics by comparison...

Mueller ordered FBI agents with guns drawn to raid the home of Paul Manafort back in July, despite his attorney saying he was cooperating with Mueller.

There are similarities however....

The State Department under President Trump is still successful stonewalling on Clinton's emails, just as it did under President Obama.

Mueller now in the sixth month of his probe, the FBI launched its probe in July 2016, so now collusion has been investigated by the special counsel and FBI for 21 months and not a single piece of evidence has been found.

And what about the congressional investigation at least five-congressional committees are now investigating Russian collusion with the Trump campaign.

And they've found nothing...and they Senate Intelligence and House Intelligence Committee appear to be disinterested in what Russia may well have done, which is compromised the NSA, and lead the establishment Republicans and Democrats on a wild goose chase, making them the laughingstocks of the world of spies and intelligence, which doesn't seem like the right word when used to describe our agencies.

The national left-wing media, despite it all, ignoring several unanswered questions about Russian meddling.

Why haven't other intel agencies joined with the CIA and FBI, NSA and DNI in finding Russia interfered in the 2016 election?

if those agencies were so concerned about Russian interference, why didn’t they investigate the best known instance, the hacking of the DNC?

Why didn't Obama demand the DNC grant the FBI access to its servers?

Why did Obama do nothing in response to said interference?

Why did Obama do nothing when Russia took Crimea and carried out incursions into eastern Ukraine?

Why didn't Obama act when Putin's puppet Assad crossed his red line in Syria?

And why did the media not attack Obama for kowtowing to Russia, while they have antagonized Trump for talking about our relationship with Russia?

These issues seem to elude the left-wing media.

