Rep. King: People will ‘get screwed’ under House GOP tax bill

Rep. Peter King on Sunday said he still refuses to support the House Republicans’ tax reform plan, saying hard-working people will “get screwed” by the bill, which is expected to be voted on this week.

Continue Reading Below

King’s major issue with the GOP tax plan is over the state and local tax (SALT) deductions. After a series of meetings, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, agreed to keep the deduction for property taxes up to $10,000, though deductions on sales or income taxes would still be repealed. King, and other lawmakers from high-tax states that include New York, New Jersey and California, argue that getting rid of these deductions will hurt hard-working, middle class to upper middle-class people.

“This is going to have a devastating impact on areas like mine on Long Island and it’s unfair,” King, R-N.Y., told Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures.” “If I’m the last vote, then they better restore the state and local tax deduction. Otherwise they’re not getting my vote.”

The congressman explained the reason why New York is considered “high-tax” is because much of the revenue that goes to the federal government isn’t returned to the state; about 79 cents on every dollar in the case for New York, while 61 cents on each dollar are returned to New Jersey’s government, according to King.

“We get murdered at one end and now we’re going to get it again by taking away most of the property tax deduction and all of the state income tax deduction, plus the individual exemption,” he said.

Under the Senate Republicans’ tax bill released on Thursday, deductions on state and local taxes would be eliminated entirely. However, Brady, on Sunday, said he wouldn’t accept the total elimination of SALT deductions in the final tax bill.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

“We want people to keep more of what they earn regardless of wherever they live, including in these high-tax states,” Brady told Chris Wallace during an exclusive interview on “Fox News Sunday.”

Lawmakers and officials from President Trump’s administration are looking to put a tax bill on the commander-in-chief’s desk before Christmas.