Donna Brazile helped rather than hurt the Democratic Party: Mark Penn

One year after the 2016 presidential election, there is mounting debate over which party is in more disarray. According to Mark Penn, Hillary Clinton's 2008 presidential campaign chief strategist, each party is having its own issues.

“I don’t think there is a leader in the Democratic Party right now. I think the Republican Party is less united than the Democratic Party, but right now, Democrats have the edge. That’s the way it’s come out,” Penn told the FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo.

The fighting within the Republican Party could potentially hurt its control of both houses of Congress.

“They can’t decide what kind of candidates to put in, right now the Republicans are shooting themselves out of their majority position,” he said Friday on “Mornings with Maria.”

On the other side of the aisle, former DNC Chair Donna Brazile’s recent comments have revealed issues within the Democratic Party.

“Look, there’s no question that she really spoke up here about what she saw was wrong in the DNC. The DNC is going to need to be reformed. I think that has become a club that has frankly ingrained a lot of habits here.”

Though they may seem harsh now, in the long run Penn predicts Brazile’s criticisms will benefit the Democrats, saying , “I think Donna Brazile at the end of the day will have helped rather than hurt the party.”

Penn was hopeful for the next generation of leaders that would fill the Democratic Party’s leadership vacuum.

“I think you’re going to see a younger, more aggressive leadership in the Democratic Party. I am less worried today about the Democratic Party than I was a few years ago.”