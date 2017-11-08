Equifax, Yahoo, Verizon testify on cyber hacking: LIVE blog

Cyber hacking has become a little too common for Americans ... and lawmakers want some answers.

To recap, Yahoo!, which has since been acquired by Verizon (VZ) for $4.5 billion, disclosed just last month that most of its users, about three billion, were victims of a breach dating back to 2013. That number has grown since the initial disclosure. That dwarfs Equifax’s (EFX) compromise, which hit approximately 145 million individuals, likely exposing key information such as Social Security numbers. That breach cost CEO Richard Smith his job, as well as several other high-ranking executives.

Wednesday, Sen. John Thune, (R-S.D.), chairman of the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, will take the lead on questioning the CEOs, as well as key executives at the helm of these companies, when the breaches took place. Other current top executives will be questioned as well.

FOX Business will be LIVE Blogging all the developments here.

Paulino do Rego Barros, Jr., Interim Chief Executive Officer, Equifax

Richard Smith, Former Chief Executive Officer, Equifax

Marissa Mayer, Former Chief Executive Officer, Yahoo!

Ms. Karen Zacharia, Deputy General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer, Verizon Communications, Inc. (parent company of Yahoo! since 2017)

Mr. Todd Wilkinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Entrust Datacard Corp.