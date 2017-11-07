US needs contingency plan for 'Shah of Iran scenario' in Saudi Arabia: Amb. Bolton

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton said on Tuesday the U.S. should have a contingency plan for a “Shah of Iran scenario” in the Middle East, following growing tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

On Saturday, a ballistic missile, fired by Houthi rebels in Yemen and intended for one of Saudi Arabia’s largest airports, was intercepted over Riyadh, the Kingdom’s capital. Saudi Arabia has previously accused Iran of training and helping to arm the rebels, according to The Associated Press.

“The Iranians are on the march, there’s no doubt about it. The Saudis, the others on the Gulf are very worried and they should be,” Bolton told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.”

Bolton, who served from Aug. 2005 until his resignation in December of 2006, said instability in the region is also alarming, and could affect more than just the two countries.

“I don’t think this is over in Saudi Arabia, I don’t think the conflict among the Gulf States—Qatar being isolated at the moment—I don’t think that’s over either. I think there’s a lot of play here for terrorism within the Arab world, not to mention Iranian meddling,” Bolton said, adding that as the situation unravels, oil prices could be impacted.