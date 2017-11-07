Gillespie pulled a page out of my playbook: Virginia Senate candidate

The Virginia gubernatorial race between Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam and former Republican National Committee Chairman Ed Gillespie has become a heated contest as voters head to the poll on Election Day.

Virginia Senate Candidate Corey Stewart on Tuesday said GOP nominee Gillespie

took a page out of his playbook, which may help his odds in defeating Northam, the Democratic contender.



Earlier this year, Stewart lost Virginia’s Republican nomination for governor to Gillespie in a close contest.

“Yes, he has borrowed a page from my playbook from earlier this year and to his credit he’s done it, and as he’s done so, he’s improved in the polls,” he told FOX Business’ Charles Payne on “Making Money with Charles Payne.”

Stewart explained why Gillespie was smart to hit on hot-button issues such as immigration in Virginia.

“All Virginians are very concerned about illegal immigration…But we’ve got MS-13 other illegal alien criminal gangs. It is a serious issue that affects not just Republicans, but a ton of Independent voters are concerned about this, as well as a lot of moderate Democrats,” Stewart said. “So that’s why Ed Gillespie has moved in that direction.”

President Trump endorsed Gillespie over Twitter, tweeting, “Ralph Northam, who is running for Governor of Virginia, is fighting for the violent MS-13 killer gangs & sanctuary cities. Vote Ed Gillespie!”

Stewart said Americans are sick of political correctness and that Trump’s agenda is what the American people truly desire.

“Working class Americans want a fighter. They want someone who is going to fight for their values. They want someone who is going to push back on illegal immigration. They want somebody who is going to fight for the Trump agenda across the country, including in Virginia,” he said.

Stewart said if Gillespie becomes Virginia’s next governor, he will consider it a “vindication.”

