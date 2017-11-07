Comey lied under oath on multiple occasions, clearly violated FBI policies: Lewandowki

The Senate Judiciary Committee wants to investigate former FBI Director James Comey after a newly released memo showed that language was changed between an early draft and his final statement in the Hillary Clinton email case.

“There is evidence to support a conclusion that Secretary Clinton and others, used the email server in manner that was grossly negligent with respect to the handling of classified information,” Comey wrote in an early draft of his statement.

The language was later changed replacing the wording “grossly negligent” to “extremely careless.”

Federal law states that gross negligence in handling the nation’s intelligence can punished criminally with prison time or fines, according to The Hill.

“[Jim Comey] lied to Congress on multiple occasions under oath. He has misrepresented the facts of this case on so many different occasions and we’ve also seen what he’s done which is a breach of the FBI policy, is taken information that he has obtained, while the FBI director, and publicly and privately leaked it to his former professor to make sure it made it into the mainstream media which is a clear violation of the FBI policies,” former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria.”

The former FBI director was fired by President Trump in May over his handling of the investigation, and on Monday, the Senate Judiciary Committee sent a letter to current FBI Director Christopher Wray demanding that the FBI identify the person who made those changes and why.

“I believe the Senate investigation and Sen. Grassley, and moreover the Senate Judiciary Committee, should open an active investigation against Jim Comey for potential perjury charges to Congress and look and see if he did something which he was grossly negligent, of which is changing the facts of this case to not go after Hillary Clinton,” said Lewandowski.