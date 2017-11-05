Pence: There will be changes to the tax plan

Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday said there will be changes to the tax plans of both houses of Congress before the final legislation is signed into law by President Trump, to ensure it fits the commander-in-chief’s vision for tax reform.

“There will be changes between the two and changes in the course of the legislative process,” Pence told Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures.” “But we think the House bill is a great start. We look forward to the Senate bringing forward its tax cut bill.”

On Thursday, the House released its tax plan, which calls for shrinking the number of income-tax brackets for individuals, repealing the estate tax and cutting the corporate tax rate to 20% from 35%— a fundamental component of Trump’s campaign since Day One and something the administration wants to see happen without delay.

“I think it has to happen immediately,” Pence said. “And we’re going to drive and drive hard… we’ve got to lower taxes on American businesses; we’ve got to do it quickly. So businesses… will be able to invest those dollars in wages, in hiring more employees and in [that] kind of growth it’ll create even more jobs."