Manafort indicted by federal grand jury as part of Russia probe

Paul Manafort, the former campaign chairman for President Donald Trump, and a former business associate were indicted on 12 counts by a federal grand jury on Monday.

According to the Special Counsel’s Office, the indictment includes: “Conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading FARA statements, false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.”

Manafort and Gates, who acted as “unregistered agents” of Ukraine’s government between at least 2006 and 2015, generated tens of millions of dollars in income from their work in the European country, according to the indictment. It also said the two hid Ukraine payments from authorities in the U.S. from approximately 2006 through at least 2016 by laundering money through “scores” of U.S. and foreign bank accounts, corporations and partnerships.

The two men are the first to be charged as part of special counsel Robert Muller's probe into claims that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election. In late July, federal agents raided Manafort’s home in Alexandria, Va. to obtain documents and other materials related to the investigation.