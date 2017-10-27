Hillary Clinton's net worth is $45 million

Hillary Clinton’s wealth may not seem like much next to that of her one-time campaign rival, billionaire Donald Trump. Still, she has built up a considerable fortune since she and her husband, President Bill Clinton, left the White House “dead broke” in 2001, as she famously put it.

Hillary Clinton’s speeches before companies and business groups often net her six-figure speaking fees. Book deals and consulting jobs also have brought in a fair amount of income, for both Clintons.

After graduating from Yale Law School, Hillary Rodham worked as a staff attorney for the Children’s Defense Fund, then joined the staff advising the U.S. House Judiciary Committee on whether to impeach President Richard Nixon. In 1975, she married Bill Clinton, and she became first lady of Arkansas when he was elected governor of his home state in 1978.

Hillary Clinton became the nation’s first lady in 1992. In 2000, she won her own election as a U.S. senator from New York, and she served as President Barack Obama’s secretary of state from 2009 through 2013.

Hillary Clinton’s net worth stood at $45 million as of October 2017, according to Forbes.

What she’s up to now

Clinton returned to private life after losing the presidency to Trump. In September 2017 she set off on a book tour to promote “What Happened,” her account of the 2016 campaign.

Clinton’s many honors and awards include an honorary doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania and a Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service, the Pentagon’s highest award given to politicians and private citizens.

Accolades

She won a Grammy award in 1997 for the spoken-word album version of her book, “It Takes a Village.”

In 2010, Time magazine named her one of the 25 most powerful women of the past century, and multiple Gallup polls declared her the world’s most admired woman.

