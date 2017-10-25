Trump EXCLUSIVE: President blasts Democrats’ dirty dossier play, hints at Fed choice

President Trump told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs on Wednesday that efforts by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to fund research in attempt to smear his presidential candidacy is “disgraceful.”

Continue Reading Below

“What I was amazed, it’s almost $6 million that they paid and it’s totally discredited, it’s a total phony. I call it fake news. It’s disgraceful,” Trump said on “Lou Dobbs Tonight.”

Hillary Clinton recently slammed new reports of her ties to Russia's nuclear energy deals, claiming the corruption allegations have been “debunked repeatedly.”

The former secretary of state said on C-SPAN Monday that "It’s the same baloney they’ve been peddling for years, and there’s been no credible evidence by anyone."

Trump said the Clinton camp is now trying to backtrack from the dossier that contained allegations that the Russian government had collected compromising information about Trump and that the Kremlin was engaged in an active effort to assist his presidential campaign.

“It is very interesting. She denied it. Her own people denied it. Everybody and now they are sort of scooting around trying to figure out what to say,” he said.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The president also continued to hedge on who might be the next Federal Reserve chair as the focus appears to be on Stanford University economics professor John Taylor and current Fed Governor Jerome Powell. Trump expressed his admiration for current Fed Chair Janet Yellen but said the decision to select a new head of the central bank is something to which he would like to contribute.

“You like to make your own mark which is maybe one of the things she’s got a little bit against her, but I think she is terrific. We’ve had a great talk and we are obviously doing great together, you look at the markets,” Trump said.

Catch the full interview with President Trump on the FOX Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight” at 7 p.m. ET.