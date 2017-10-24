Corker’s feud with Trump makes no sense: Hoover Institute fellow

Hoover Institute Research Fellow Lanhee Chan believes that despite Sen. Bob Corker’s feud with President Trump, he will vote in favor of the tax reform plan.

“If Senator Corker is going to allow his personal feud with the president to get in the way, that is very disappointing. And frankly I don’t quite understand what the motivation is here for Bob Corker to go after the president on an issue where ostensibly at least they should agree,” he told FOX Business’ Trish Regan on “The Intelligence Report.”

The feud between Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) and President Trump escalated after the Senator in a series of interviews said he wouldn’t support the president again and called him a liar.

President Trump responded over Twitter saying, “Sen. Corker is the incompetent head of the Foreign Relations Committee, & look how poorly the U.S. has done. He doesn’t have a clue as the entire World WAS laughing and taking advantage of us. People like liddle’ Bob Corker have set the U.S. way back. Now we move forward!”

Corker is one of a few Republicans that are standing against Trump’s tax reform agenda, which the Trump team claims will give the average American family a $4,000 raise.

“Tax reform is fundamental to getting our economy going and growing at the capacity and we talk about growing potentially at up to 3% a year. We can’t do that unless we get tax reform. I would hope Bob Corker understands that, I think he understands that and that’s why at the end of the day I do think he votes for this thing,” he said.

Chan predicts that other Republicans, such as Rand Paul will also vote on the side of Trump’s tax plan.

“I think Mitch McConnell will be able to hold pretty much all of his members in line. Rand Paul is an open question. I don’t see Rand Paul voting against this at the end of the day,” he said.

