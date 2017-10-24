Clinton campaign, DNC helped fund Trump dossier: report

Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) reportedly helped fund research to smear then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Continue Reading Below

According to the Washington Post, Marc E. Elias, an attorney representing the Clinton campaign and the DNC, retained the Washington firm Fusion GPS to conduct opposition research that resulted in the infamous and controversial Trump dossier. The dossier contained allegations that the Russian government had collected compromising information about Trump and that the Kremlin was engaged in an active effort to assist his presidential campaign.

Sebastian Gorka, former Deputy Assistant to President Trump, said the report is further evidence that allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia were "fabricated by the left."

"This is what happened to the so-called Russian 'collusion delusion.' It was invented, it was fabricated by the left to explain the disaster that was Hillary Clinton’s campaign, and now it has come back to blast a hole through the hall of the DNC,” he said in an interview Tuesday on FOX Business' "Lou Dobbs Tonight."



Meanwhile, the House Intelligence Committee announced today it’s joining the House Oversight Committee in investigating why the Obama administration approved the sale of Uranium One to Russia, giving Moscow control of 20% of U.S. uranium supply, despite a federal investigation that revealed Russian kickbacks and extortion.

“One of the things you know we are concerned about is whether or not there was an FBI investigation, was there a DOJ investigation and if so, why was Congress not informed of this matter,” House Intel Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) told reporters.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Florida Congressman Ron DeSantis (R) called on the Department of Justice to immediately lift a gag order on the FBI informant who helped uncover the bribery schemes by Russian officials.

“We do have a witness who is a confidential informant who wants to talk about his role in this and we are in contact with the Justice Department to release him from a non-disclosure agreement,” DeSantis told reporters.

Sources tell Fox News Chief White House Correspondent John Roberts that the gag order could be lifted soon.

CIRCA investigative reporter Sara Carter said she had the opportunity to meet the informant who she says wants to talk about the time he spent as a confidential informant for the FBI while the agency was investigating a bribery scheme by Russian officials.

“This is incredible news because at this point in time there’s never been an actual eye witness into the Uranium One deal,” she told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs.

In an interview with FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs, Victoria Toensing, the attorney representing the FBI informant, said the impact of her client’s knowledge of the Russians’ ability to use the Clintons’ position of power is significant.

“He can tell what all the Russians were talking about during the time that all these bribery payments were made,” Toensing said Monday on “Lou Dobbs Tonight.”

Carter said Attorney General Jeff Sessions is very much involved, and the DOJ will have to work with the FBI due to the highly classified material discovered in the investigation.

“I don’t want to make any assumptions that he’s not going to follow through. I want to sit back and wait, see what happens tomorrow, what develops tomorrow as far as lifting that non-disclosure agreement,” she said.