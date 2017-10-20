Mark Cuban a 'triple threat' in presidential race, says TMZ's Harvey Levin

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban revealed his potential political aspirations in an in-depth interview with TMZ’s Harvey Levin on Fox News’ “Objectified.”

“I think we are going into a time where you need somebody who can connect to people and relate to people and I think I qualify on each of those now whether or not I will do it, it’s a big decision,” Cuban told Levin.

The TMZ founder said he thinks Cuban will throw his hat into the 2020 presidential race.

“I think Mark Cuban connects and fires on all cylinders with the common man and woman,” Levin told FOX Business’ Melissa Francis. “Mark Cuban understands people.”

Cuban made his fortune through the sale of the successful startup Broadcast.com in the 1990s. In 2000, the entrepreneur introduced himself to the National Basketball Association by purchasing the Dallas Mavericks franchise for $285 million from Ross Perot Jr.

“This guy dominated the computer business. He dominated sports. I mean he completely changed the NBA and understood fans like no other owner did. So I gotta tell you, I think Mark Cuban is a triple threat in a presidential election,” Levin said.

Levin thinks Cuban would be a “triple threat” if he decides to run the nation’s highest office and reveals which political party the Mavericks owner would choose.

“He tells me which party he is going to run, if he runs, I know and that’s a big deal because you think about it, is he going to challenge Donald Trump in the primaries or is he going to run against him in the general. He answers it,” he said.

When pressed by Levin that the billionaire sounded more like a presidential candidate than an NBA owner, Cuban said, he is simply “a concerned American citizen.”

“I wouldn’t run unless I have solutions. If I have solutions then I have something to offer,” Cuban said.

