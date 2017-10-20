The left has sunk to a new low: Varney

Just when you thought the left could sink no lower…The left sinks lower.

Florida Congresswoman Frederica Wilson listened in to a phone call between President Trump and the mother of a fallen soldier.

That in itself is wrong. Nobody should be invading that very private and intimate space. Especially a politician bent on grinding her anti-Trump axe.

Here's what White House Chief of Staff General Kelly had to say; remember please, he lost a son in Afghanistan.

“I was stunned when I came to work yesterday morning, and brokenhearted at what I saw a member of Congress doing. A member of Congress who listened in on a phone call from the President of the United States to a young wife, and in his way tried to express that opinion — that he’s a brave man, a fallen hero, he knew what he was getting himself into because he enlisted. There’s no reason to enlist; he enlisted.”

Well said.

Let’s be clear what happened here. Frederica Wilson is part of the left's “hate Trump” brigade. She deliberately inserted herself into the president's condolence call and used it for political purposes. That is low indeed.

The media jumped on it. Endless headlines: “Trump disrespected Gold Star mom.” They just plain hate him.

And this morning, after General Kelly's passionate rebuke, we got this from Hillary Clinton’s campaign aide, Brian Fallon:

"Kelly isn't just an enabler of Trump. He's a believer in him. That makes him as odious as the rest. Don't be distracted by the uniform."

So Hillary’s campaign guy calls a man who lost his own son, odious? Look up the definition of odious: “Extremely unpleasant. Revolting"

Another new low.

Forgive me for injecting a personal note here:

My brother was a Navy flier. Killed in the service of his country. The idea that a politician would listen in to the bereavement call between my parents and my brother's commanding officer, is frankly disgusting. And to use that intrusion for political purposes is despicable.

Have these people no shame?