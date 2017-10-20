Antonio Sabato Jr.: Hollywood hypocrites are trying to take our second amendment rights away

Hollywood celebrities joined together in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas that left 58 dead to take part in an ad opposing the National Rifle Association.

Continue Reading Below

But actor and California congressional candidate Antonio Sabato Jr. took on Hollywood’s anti-gun agenda, telling Stuart Varney of the FOX Business Network’s Varney & Co., “If Hollywood wants to do something about the NRA and gun policies and gun safety, then stop making movies using guns whatsoever, you know, let’s do that. Let’s stop making movies that have violence in it.

According to Sabato, the NRA does a lot to promote gun safety.

“Because the NRA’s done so much for gun safety and, you know, law abiding citizens all around our country,” he said.

Sabato says Hollywood is trying to take away Americans’ second amendment rights.

“It’s our right as a second amendment, they’re trying to take it away from us,” he told Varney. “You know, I’m a concealed carry permit holder, I’ve been using guns, been around guns my entire life, I know how, what’s going on in these policies all around the country, California’s one of the strictest states for gun laws in the country.”