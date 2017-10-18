Judge Napolitano: New evidence will lead DOJ to Hillary Clinton indictment

Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News senior judicial analyst, weighed in on the report, telling FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.,” “The significance is an FBI acknowledgement that Huma Abedin, Mrs. Anthony Weiner, when she had a top security clearance as the number two assistant to Hillary Clinton when Hillary was Secretary of State, regularly sent copies of sensitive material to her own laptop so she could look at it at night, either knowing or forgetting that her husband had access to it as well.”

Napolitano said this gives insight into the State Department’s casual approach to top secret documents under Hillary Clinton.

“This, yet again, shows the culture in the Hillary Clinton State Department of a cavalier attitude about the handling of government secrets. It also shows the FBI awareness of it. It also shows the president’s frustration with it when in a tweet this morning he said ‘there she goes again, crooked Hillary, Jim Comey let her off the hook again.’ Something I profoundly agree with him on.”

According to Napolitano the Justice Department needs to reopen the case against Hillary Clinton.

“But, he should pick up the phone and call Gen. Kelly and say, ‘I want you to call Jeff Sessions and Rod Rosenstein, Rosenstein’s the number two person in the Justice Department, tell them to reopen this case and go wherever the evidence takes them, I’m not saying she should be indicted, go where the evidence takes them. The evidence will take them to an indictment,” Napolitano said.