DOJ hasn't taken action on the Clintons or Comey: Dobbs

The Senate Judiciary Committee grilled the attorney general for more than four-and-a-half hours. This was Jeff Sessions’ first appearance before the committee since his confirmation hearing back in January.

Chairman Chuck Grassley has finally ordered the committee to investigate the Uranium One deal that transferred 20% of U.S. uranium assets to the control of Russia and resulted in almost $150 million in donations or perhaps bribes to the Clinton Foundation while Hillary was serving as secretary of state.

Involved in the Obama administration's probe of Russian bribery were, among others: then-FBI director Robert Mueller, now special counsel; then-U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein, now the deputy attorney general who appointed Mueller as special counsel; and the FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who's under investigation himself.

Sessions defended Rosenstein when asked whether he should recuse himself from any investigation into the Russia bribery scandal.

All of this as pressure mounts for an investigation into the exoneration of Hillary Clinton by fired FBI Director James Comey, who wrote a letter absolving her before interviewing her or other key witnesses.

The DOJ apparently has not taken action on Comey, the Clintons, or the highly suspicious, pernicious activities of Fusion GPS. The department, along with the FBI, is only stonewalling congressional investigators on the Trump dossier and Fusion GPS.

Sessions is combative in refusing to give the committee any account of his privileged White House conversations, and frustrating even the members of the committee who are ostensibly on his side.

Whatever his reasons, it's well past time for Sessions to demonstrate to the American people that he will bring high energy to the investigation of eight sordid years under President Obama and the Clintons.

