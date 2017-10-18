China is weaponizing North Korea: Gordon Chang

At a time when the United States is worried about North Korea developing a nuclear weapons program, “The Coming Collapse of China” author Gordon Chang tells FOX Business China is equipping the country with weapons.

“[Chinese President] Xi Jinping has been kind of fueling North Korea, transferring very important weapons and equipment and technology to the North Koreans, especially their ballistic missile program… They are weaponizing the North,” he told Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria.”

In July, North Korea test fired intercontinental ballistic missiles for the first time over Japan, sparking fears that the ICBMs could reach the U.S. According to Chang, the missiles were transported by Chinese mobile launchers. This makes “North Korea a real threat because their missiles can now hide,” he said.

Also, the missiles North Korea tested in August of last year and February and May of this year “looked to be variants of China’s JL-1 submarine launch missile,” Chang said and added that this is something the Trump administration needs to discuss with China.

Nevertheless, in Chang’s opinion, President Trump has taken the necessary steps so far in dealing with China and North Korea. He pointed out how imposing sanctions is the right approach.

“[President Trump’s] September 21 executive order where he basically says to the world, ‘you do business with North Korea or you do business with us, but not both at the same time’ — that was directed toward China as everybody knows — that was really good policy and it’s really a monumental step forward, especially if the president enforces it,” Chang said.