Rand Paul 'all in' on Trump's tax plan

As the Republican push for tax reform continues, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) told the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney, “I’m all in for tax cuts and I’m completely on page with President Trump on ‘the bigger the better.’ The more bold cut we get the more economic growth we’ll get, so yes, I’m all in for tax cuts. There’s probably nobody up here more for cutting taxes and more willing to cut taxes than myself.”

The only concern Paul raised was that removing some deductions could potentially lead to a tax hike for the middle class.

“I just want to make sure that if you take away deductions from people in the middle that you either have to adjust the brackets or adjust the rate or they will get a tax increase. The president completely agrees with me.”

According to Paul, the biggest holdup to getting enough votes in the Senate are lawmakers who don’t want any tax cuts.

“I think the problem really is on the other side, there are three or four people who don’t want this to be a tax cut at all. They want it to be exactly revenue neutral, meaning that we will cut taxes on half the people and we will raise taxes on the other half to make it neutral. I’ve always been a believer that you make it deficit neutral, by not raising other people’s taxes but by cutting spending,” Paul said on Varney & Co.