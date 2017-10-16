US preparing for war against North Korea, Gordon Chang says

On Monday, the U.S. military said it would begin practicing to evacuate noncombatant Americans out of South Korea, in case of an emergency.

Continue Reading Below

“Nuclear Showdown” author Gordon Chang explained why he believes the U.S. is preparing to go to war with North Korea.

“We are practicing the evacuation of American citizens. We are also doing something even more extraordinary and that is we are looking at a Taiwanese ship because we want to know if it would be served as a good hospital vessel for us. And that means that the Pentagon really is thinking about going to war and what we would have to do to protect Americans,” he told FOX Business’ Kennedy on “Kennedy.”

Earlier this year, the South Korean media reported that U.S. Navy SEALS were training with South Korean forces for a “decapitation” mission, to try and kill North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“All militaries practice this. What is different here is we are actually talking about it in public because normally that’s not done. And really what they are trying to do of course is to scare and intimidate Kim Jong Un. It would be very difficult to get at him, unless we are doing it with a missile, but actually putting people on the ground to try and find him, that’s probably not going to happen,” Chang said.

During an interview with CNN, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the U.S. will continue its diplomatic efforts with the hermit kingdom until “the first bomb drops.”

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Chang believes there is a disconnect between Trump and Tillerson on how to deal with North Korea.

“I think this is just the president not enforcing message discipline and Tillerson having very different ideas on how this should proceed. When it comes to China I think the most important thing is that it’s the economic pressure that we are applying on them, not the insults, not the threats,” he said.

