White House Chief of Staff Kelly dismisses quitting rumors

White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly on Thursday sought to dismiss reports that he is frustrated in his job and that he is planning to quit.

Continue Reading Below

“Although I read it all the time pretty consistently, I’m not quitting today,” Kelly said during a White House briefing. “I don’t believe — and I just talked to the president — I don’t think I’m being fired today. And I’m not so frustrated in this job that I’m thinking of leaving.”

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, told FOX Business’ Trish Regan that there’s much frustration with thinly sourced reports by non-credible sources.

"[Gen. Kelly] puts to rest an awful lot of these rumors and this conjecture and these plain out fictions that we see every single day,” she said on “The Intelligence Report.”

Kelly took over as President Trump’s Chief of Staff on July 28, bringing a new sense of order to the West Wing.

“I hope he shamed a few people today into thinking twice about where they are getting their information,” Conway said.