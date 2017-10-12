If you can't handle free speech you don't belong in college: Varney

It's come to this: One of the world's most prestigious universities has banned Christians from addressing incoming students.

Balliol College Oxford issued the ban.

"Christianity is still used in many places as an excuse for homophobia and certain forms of neo-colonialism…Many students, especially students of color and of other faiths, may already feel alienated and vulnerable in Oxford."

Therefore, Christians, stay quiet and keep out – astonishing.

Oxford University is home to free speech. Ever heard of the Oxford Union, where great debates are staged? But now, the Left is shutting down intellectual inquiry. Incoming students will not be allowed to hear opinions that the Left finds "harmful.”

We are therefore delighted to hear that in America, the Trump administration, is doing something about free speech on campuses here.

The Justice Department will intervene on behalf of college students who demand free speech. In court, the administration will take their side. And, better yet, remember the president's tweet: "if UC Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with different point of view...No federal funds."

That is guaranteed to get the attention of college administrators...Trump will cut off the money! Good.

The essence of a university education in the Judeo-Christian world, is free intellectual inquiry. That means the free exchange of ideas and opinions. That is free speech. If you can't handle it, you don't belong in college.