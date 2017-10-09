Kellyanne Conway on immigration: What is so unreasonable about enforcing the law?

President Trump laid out his plans to change the country’s immigration system on Sunday in exchange for a deal on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, told FOX Business, she’s hopeful Democrats will agree to the deal.

Top immigration priorities reportedly include building the border wall, hiring 10,000 ICE officers and 600 prosecutors, using mandatory e-verify and a new points-based system for green cards.

“I don’t know what’s so unreasonable about wanting to have 300 new immigration judges, 10,000 additional ice agents because these folks just don’t have the resources they need to enforce our existing laws,” Conway said on “Mornings with Maria”. “It still is very vexing, all the folks who are trying to come into this country illegally.”

Democrat leaders, Pelosi and Schumer pushed back on the plan, saying the list of demands “goes so far beyond what is reasonable” and “fails to represent any attempt at compromise,” in a joint statement.

However, in Conway’s opinion, the President is not pushing a new idea, he is enforcing “the laws that exist”.

“People are flatting laws, folks are looking the other way, and again, it’s a real challenge to the Democrats to go home and tell their constituents, “What is so unreasonable about enforcing the law, about stop[ping] granting sanctuary to illegal aliens in some cases we know have been deported multiple times, have broken the law multiple times and have murdered or been responsible for the death of Americans,” she said.