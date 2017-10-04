Las Vegas shooting couldn’t have been prevented with gun control: Texas AG Paxton

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Wednesday said more gun laws would only hurt law-abiding citizens and would not prevent mass shootings.

Continue Reading Below

“Putting in place gun control for criminals, people that are willing to kill people to me seems like an effort not worth taking. People that are law abiding citizens are going to follow the law and they’re the ones that are going to be without the guns, not the people that are doing acts like this,” Paxton told FOX Business’ Charles Payne on “Making Money with Charles Payne.”

Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) on Wednesday spoke outside the Capitol Building with other House Democrats to preach gun control legislation, telling all members of Congress to “have courage, be unafraid, do your job, bring common sense gun control legislation to a vote.”

On Sunday, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on a Las Vegas music festival, killing 59 people, including himself, and injuring more than 500. A total of 23 firearms were recovered in the shooter’s hotel room and at least a dozen of which were semiautomatic rifles legally modified to fire in the same fashion as an automatic weapon.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump told reporters that the administration would be “talking about gun laws as time goes by.”

Paxton, however, doesn’t believe gun control legislation would have been able to stop the massacre from occurring.