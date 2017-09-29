Trump takes tax reform push to manufacturers

President Trump will lay out how his tax reform plan will impact the manufacturing sector when he addresses the National Association of Manufacturers in Washington in the 11am ET hour.

Continue Reading Below

Trump’s address comes as 2Q GDP grew at 3.1%, slightly ahead of what economists were expecting and as U.S. stocks finish the 3Q on a high note. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are heading towards the eighth consecutive quarter of gains.

Follow Trump’s remarks and market reaction on the FOX Business LIVE Blog.