Tom Price was vital to replacing ObamaCare: Karl Rove

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price resigned on Friday after his use of private charter planes for government business came to light.

But, Price’s resignation may only hurt the Republicans efforts of repealing and replacing ObamaCare, former George W. Bush senior advisor Karl Rove said.

“He’s really vital to the issue of repealing and replacing ObamaCare because he’s been thinking about this for a long time. He’s a true reformer on health care that the Republicans need, his voice and his brain as an intellect, his capacity to persuade,” he told FOX Business’ Liz MacDonald on “Risk & Reward.”

Price’s charter flight usage reportedly cost taxpayers about $60,000. Hours before he resigned, President Trump responded to Price’s use of private charter flights saying, “I’m not happy.”

“I think he was right to resign, and the president was right to receive his resignation,” Rove said. “People in places of public responsibility like that have a special responsibility to not misspend the tax payer’s dollars.”

