Trump is stirring the pot over the NFL anthem protests: Dr. Alveda King

President Trump on Wednesday continued to weigh in on NFL players protesting the national anthem, saying they are disrespecting the United States.

“We have to respect our national anthem. We have to respect our country and they are not respecting our country. And most importantly, the fans agree with me,” Trump told reporters at the White House before embarking on a trip to Indiana.

Dr. Alveda King, the niece of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr., said the president is “stirring the pot” over the protests and using strong language that generates an emotional response.

“We can protest peacefully and still respect our flag, our national anthem and even kneel down to the statues and memorial fights that we are having,” King told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto during an interview on “Cavuto: Coast-to-Coast.”

King points out that both the anthem and flag deserve to be respected because soldiers of all ethnic groups have made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.

“It’s not even a racism point because many are speaking out and saying, ‘we agree we need justice, but give us that respect as well,’” she said.