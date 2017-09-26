Bikers for Trump founder on NFL protests: We can't prostitute the fabric of America

The leader of Bikers for Trump, a group of pro-Trump motorcycle enthusiasts, joined FOX Business on Tuesday to discuss NFL national anthem protests.

“The NFL and the left in general has taken arrogance to a new level,” Bikers for Trump founder Chris Cox told Stuart Varney during an interview on “Varney & Co.” “If the NFL is going to trash America, you’re certainly going to see America trashing the NFL.”

Cox, who assisted during protests at Inauguration Day, said he will not watch the rest of the NFL season and encouraged Americans to “get behind” the group.

“We cannot use the fabric, and prostitute the fabric of America to prove a point that has nothing to do with our American loyalty and the integrity of our American flag and the anthems that we hold so highly and [with] such high esteem,” Cox said.