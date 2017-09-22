U.S. needs to kill North Korean nuclear tests: Newt Gingrich

North Korea upped its increasingly antagonistic game of brinkmanship with the United States on Friday, threatening to launch a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean.

That rhetoric followed President Donald Trump’s bombastic United Nations speech early this week, during which he suggested the Hermit Kingdom would be destroyed if it continued to expand its nuclear capabilities. Kim Jong-Un responded to the threat by issuing a rare, first-person rebuke of Trump, calling him a “mentally deranged U.S. dotard.”

President Trump needs to answer the newest provocation -- the latest of many from Kim -- by striking down any nuclear tests by using laser or a hypersonic weapon, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R-GA) told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast’ Friday.

“We can literally kill it on the way up,” he said. “I think we should say look, we’re not going to start a preemptive war. We’re not going to go in and change the regime. But we are not going to take the risk that one of these mornings, Kim Jong-Un is going to say ‘Let’s take out Seattle, that’ll teach them.’”

Since Trump won the presidential election in November, tensions between North Korea and the U.S. have been rapidly increasing as the North continues to test and attempt to expand its nuclear arsenal.

“We are a sovereign country. We owe our citizens defense,” he said. “We are not going to sit around talking with diplomats until Kim Jong-Un decides to kill a couple of thousand Americans.”