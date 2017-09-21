US government is acting like ‘Big Brother’ with regulations: Truck driver

Truck driver Matthew Garnett on Thursday said the federal government has been setting unfair regulations against the trucking industry.

Garnett referenced George Orwell’s novel “1984” when describing how the government has been watching him. In the book, the government used “telescreens” to spy on its citizens.

“I have a version of that in my truck. It’s a little blue computer screen and it has my time on it, how much longer you can drive. And Uncle Sam [wants] to monitor that 24/7,” he told FOX Business’ Liz MacDonald on “Risk & Reward.”

The trucker explained how the government monitors the screen inside his truck.

“If I were to be pulled over by a DOT [Department of Transportation] officer they would want to see all of my records from the past week. Where I was, what I was doing [and] where I was doing it. So every minute from that past week would have to be accurately accounted for or I could be cited for a violation of the law,” he said.

Garnett said he always feels rushed due to the time regulations the government requires truckers to comply with, and feels that it could put truckers at risk for making poor decisions.

“When you feel rushed all the time you’re going to make poor decisions driving vehicles like this. Rushing and trucking just don’t mix,” he said.

