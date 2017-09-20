Manafort wiretapping is a ‘super Watergate,’ Larry Klayman says

Judicial Watch founder Larry Klayman on Wednesday said the Department of Justice’s surveillance of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is a ‘constitutional crisis.’

According to a CNN report, U.S. investigators wiretapped Manafort under secret court orders, both before and after the presidential election.

“This is a major Watergate … this is super Watergate in effect because what happened here is by wiretapping Paul Manafort … they were wiretapping Trump because Trump was obviously talking to him,” he told FOX Business’ Liz MacDonald on “Risk & Reward.”

Klayman believes there were lies told by both the media and the former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, about whether the Trump administration was being watched.

“There were clear lies told not just in the media but as we know way back when, when Clapper made the statement under oath to Sen. [Ron] Wyden, D-Ore., of the Senate Intelligence Committee that there was no mass surveillance,” he said.

