Hillary Clinton blame game hurting Democrats: Rachel Campos-Duffy

In the midst of Hillary Clinton’s book tour, she weighed in on President Trump’s speech at the United Nations, telling Stephen Colbert on ‘The Late Show’ Tuesday night, “I thought it was very dark, dangerous, not the kind of message that the leader of the greatest nation in the world should be delivering.”

Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy responded to the interview, telling the FOX Business Network’s Ashley Webster, “When I watched that interview I came out going, ‘Thank God she’s not president, thank God we did something different this time’ because I think Donald Trump doesn’t have a lot of options, thanks to her, thanks to Obama and frankly, thanks to George Bush but I think he’s taking problems on, head on and doing the best he can.”

After allowing North Korea to research and build Nukes while Secretary of State (Bill C also), Crooked Hillary now criticizes. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2017

Duffy reacted to Clinton’s blame game over the 2016 presidential race in her book ‘What Happened,’

“It shows how selfish she is, she’s obviously hurting her party by doing this book tour, by revisiting and making excuses for the party,” Duffy said on Varney & Co.

According to Duffy, because of Clinton, the Democratic Party is unable to look to the future.

“The party is unable to move forward and look at why, why did we lose this contest, why did we lose working-class Americans and many of them Democrats, a large majority of them Democrats, why are we doing this? They can’t move on until this woman decides to really…” Webster interjected, “She needs to step aside, they keep looking backwards.” Duffy concluded, “As my kids say -- their favorite movie’s ‘Frozen’ -- let it go.”