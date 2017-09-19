US needs to use military force against North Korea, Iran: Fmr. Israeli mayor

Former Mayor of Shiloh, Israel David Rubin on Tuesday said the only way to deal with North Korea and Iran is by using military force.

In his first address to the United Nations, President Trump warned that the U.S. would “totally destroy North Korea” if forced to defend itself or its allies.

“The only solution here is a military solution. Sanctions are not going to stop North Korea and Iran,” Rubin told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.”

The president also drew his attention to Iran saying, “The Iranian government masks a corrupt dictatorship behind the false guise of a democracy. It has turned a wealthy country with a rich history and culture into an economically rogue state whose chief exports are violence, bloodshed and chaos.”

Rubin believes that North Korea and Iran are working hand in glove with one another on their nuclear weapons programs.

“Iran and North Korea, they’re soul buddies and they’re working together to aid each other’s nuclear programs. The Iranians are providing the technical know how and the North Koreans are getting ready to strike,” he said.

Rubin also acknowledged the risks of using military force against North Korea and Iran.

“I’m not saying that it is not a risky strategy. There is risk in war. I would much rather take that risk over there in South Korea and take that risk in Iran than to have that risk applied to Israeli citizens and to American citizens,” he said.

