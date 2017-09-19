Trump's fiery UN speech earns him international praise

Despite his increasingly strong rhetoric toward North Korea, President Donald Trump once promised his former national security aid Sebastian Gorka that he did not want to go to war over the Korean peninsula.

Continue Reading Below

“People need to take that to heart,” Gorka told FOX Business’ Trish Regan on ‘The Intelligence Report’ on Tuesday. “Nevertheless, if you threaten us, if you threaten our territory with nuclear weapons, with ballistic missiles, look at that team he’s got. Secretary [of Defense James] Mattis is not going to take that lying down.”

Gorka, the former national security aid for Trump, departed the White House at the end of August, claiming he’d be of better use to the president “from outside the People’s House.” It was unclear whether he was fired or if he left of his own volition.

Since he left, Gorka, like former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, has said he hopes to support and exert influence on the Trump administration from outside of the White House.

And President Trump’s fiery speech at the United Nations -- during which he belittled the international overseer and threatened to destroy North Korea if it continued along its increasingly antagonistic path -- is proof that the outside forces are influencing him, Gorka said.

“He went into the heart of darkness,” he said, adding that the United Nations has “become a hive of duplicitous globalism where countries like Saudi Arabia and Iran are lecturing us about human rights.”

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

After the speech, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lauded Trump on Twitter, praising him for the most bold and courageous speech he’d heard in his 30 years of experience with the U.N.

Trump’s speech included hints at a possible withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, the 2015 international accord signed under President Obama and bitterly opposed by Israel.