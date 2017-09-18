College professor suspended for 'dead cops' tweet

A college professor and self-proclaimed member of the Antifa movement has been suspended from teaching for recent anti-police tweets.

Michael Isaacson, who teaches economics at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City, last month tweeted, “Some of ya’ll might think it sucks being an anti-fascist teaching at John Jay College but I think it’s a privilege to teach future dead cops.”

During an interview on FOX Business’ “Kennedy,” Isaacson said the police department is not an association that will guide his students to help people.

“I want my students to actually be able to do what they want, which is help people, and I don’t think policing is an intuition that allows them to do that,” Isaacson said.

The professor said the problem with government infrastructure is that it’s run by private companies for profit while dismissing the public interest.

“The police serve the weapons industry and the prison industry and they are put in this awful position of having to fire their weapons more often because their training videos are telling them to do so, and having to criminalize the entire population because that’s profit for the prison industry and profit for the weapon industry,” he said.

According to Isaacson, his students would better serve society as firefighters instead of carrying a gun everyday as police officers.

“I want to see them actually fighting in their own interest if they do choose to become police officers, advocating for the demilitarization of the police, advocating against the increasing decriminalization of the population because at the end of the day that puts them at danger,” he said.