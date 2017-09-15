North Korea is a ‘menace’ that needs to be reigned in: John Snow

Former Treasury Secretary John Snow, who served under George W. Bush, on Friday said the U.S. needs to put more pressure on China in order to deal with North Korea.

“We need to put more pressure on the Chinese and they need to recognize it’s in their own self-interest to put more pressure on North Korea,” Snow told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on “Cavuto: Coast to Coast.”

On Thursday, North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons to “sink” Japan into the sea and reduce the U.S. to “ashes and darkness.” The response came after both countries supported a U.N. Security Council resolution and sanctions over its latest nuclear test.

Snow believes that a diplomatic solution can be reached without running the risk of a trade war with China.

“The risk of a nuclear North Korea unanchored to the well-being to the rest of the world is truly a menace and just can’t be allowed to go on. I think we can avoid a trade war with the Chinese because they are going to understand it isn’t about trade. This is about bringing leverage on a rogue nation that needs to be reigned in,” he added.

During a White House briefing on Friday, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said sanctions may not be enough in dealing with North Korea. “There is not a whole lot the Security Council is going to be able to do from here when you’ve cut 90 percent of the trade and 30 percent of the oil. I have no problem kicking it to General Mattis.”

