Jemele Hill’s attack on Trump is her exit strategy from ESPN, Jason Whitlock says

Jemele Hill apologized to ESPN for calling President Donald Trump a “white supremacist” on social media.

The “SportsCenter” co-host took to Twitter Wednesday saying, “My regret is that my comments and the public way I made them painted ESPN in an unfair light.”

So, to address the elephant in the room ... #Facts pic.twitter.com/RTrIDD87ut — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 14, 2017

In an interview with FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Varney & Co., Fox Sports host Jason Whitlock said Hill’s attack on the President is geared towards making herself a more viable TV personality outside of the Disney-owned (DIS) ESPN.

“I think we are looking at someone who doesn’t fit at ESPN, would prefer to be off the hardcore sports talk circuit and wants to do a show like ‘The View’ or her own show where she can just dabble in sports,” he said.

The “Speak for Yourself” host said Hill is taking a page out of Megyn Kelly’s departure from Fox and is making negative comments against Trump to part ways with ESPN.

“Megyn went after President Trump or then candidate Trump, built her brand and moved on. Jemele Hill [is] going after President Trump, building her brand so she can move on from ESPN. I think this is an exit strategy for Jemele Hill,” Whitlock said.