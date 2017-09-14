Clinton questioned about emails, Benghazi at book signing

Conservative activist Laura Loomer on Thursday described her experience confronting former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at a book signing event in New York City.

“It’s definitely an adrenaline rush because this is probably the most hated women in America. To ask her questions that one, the mainstream media refused to ask her and two, that so many Americans want answers about, it was great that I was able to do that,” she told FOX Business’ Liz MacDonald on “Risk and Reward.”

The book Clinton released on Tuesday, called “What Happened,” documents her experiences during her failed 2016 presidential election bid, including what it was like to run against President Donald Trump, the mistakes she made and how she dealt with the loss.

While Loomer was being escorted out of the event, she also questioned Clinton aide Huma Abedin, who was also at the Barnes & Noble in Union Square where the book signing was held.

“Huma! It’s so great to see you. I have a question for you: When are you going to divorce your husband [Anthony Weiner] for texting underage girls?” she asked.

The conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch recently released emails from Huma Abedin’s account, which the group said gave examples of “pay to play” at the Clinton State Department, which did not surprise Loomer.

“It’s what everybody already suspected and knew to be true, but now new evidence is coming to light, which shows that we were all correct and it confirms our worst suspicions,” the conservative activist said.

