Hillary Clinton has a huge ego problem, Katrina Pierson says

Former Trump 2016 campaign spokesperson Katrina Pierson on Tuesday said that booksellers had to slash the price of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s new book “What Happened” because Americans already know why she lost the 2016 election.

“This is a huge ego problem, this is an elitist attitude. So of course she is going to continue to point fingers, everyone knows that she was the problem, with the exception of herself, which is probably why booksellers have now slashed the price of her book because they’ve already seen it all. They’ve seen the blame game, they see the name calling. So now you can just get it all on paperback for less than $19.99,” she told FOX Business’ Liz MacDonald on “Risk & Reward.”

Fellow Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York also believed Clinton’s election loss was her own fault, telling The Washington Post in July, “When you lose to somebody who has 40% popularity, you don’t blame other things—Comey, Russia—you blame yourself.”

