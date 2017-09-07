Dobbs: Voters have a more favorable opinion of Trump than they do of House leadership

A few thoughts now as President Trump dines with House Speaker Paul Ryan at this hour.

The hapless speaker today twisting in the wind, attempting to backtrack after being blindsided by President Trump's deal with Democrats.

"The president made it really clear, and what he was aiming for in that meeting yesterday was a bipartisan moment, while the country is facing two horrible hurricanes," Ryan said.

This from the man who initially called the proposal quote "ridiculous and disgraceful."

President Trump has turned the Republican Party on its head and he's put Ryan and all Ryan’s RINOs on notice: unite as Republicans behind the president or join the party, to which RINOs should really be part of.

It should come as no surprise that President Trump who ran against the establishment, the status quo, and vowed to be a disruptor would reach across the aisle to make a deal.

In fact, Mr. Trump emphasized early in his candidacy that he got along with both Republicans and Democrats. During an interview nearly two years ago, then-candidate Trump said he would be a unifier for the country and his presidency would result in an era of bipartisanship. And during first week in office, President Trump said he thought he could get along with just about everybody, including Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

So why all the discomfort that Republicans and Democrats can work together? Voters have a more favorable opinion of President Trump than they do of Ryan, Pelosi, Schumer and McConnell. And the clueless Republican leadership is only now awakening to that reality—a reality recognized by even the Dimms weeks ago.