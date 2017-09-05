North Korea could be destroyed within 20 minutes: Harry Kazianis

An increasingly antagonistic North Korea could be destroyed within 20 minutes if it were to attack South Korea, Japan or the United States, said Harry Kazianis, director of defense studies at the Center for National Interest.

Continue Reading Below

“I don’t think they want a war with the United States or a nuclear war,” Kazianis told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on Cavuto: Coast to Coast. “It would be suicide for Kim Jong-Un.”

Sunday afternoon local time, the Hermit Kingdom conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date, claiming that it was a hydrogen bomb with the capability to hit the United States. Despite harsh sanctions issued by the United Nations in August, the country has continued to defy international outrage, and the recent test earned another round of criticism from the U.S. and its allies.

President Donald Trump lashed out at countries who he accused of being too soft on North Korea and said that all options remain on the table.

“The United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea,” he tweeted on Sunday, after singling out South Korea for its “talk of appeasement with North Korea.”

What the North’s goal is, Kazianis said, is not to start a war with the U.S., but to deter it from enacting regime change.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

“But the chances are of some accidental confrontation -- an ICBM dropping on Japan -- is why they’re playing with fire,” he said.