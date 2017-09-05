DACA lawsuit dropped, Texas AG says

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday said he is withdrawing his lawsuit against President Trump over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Continue Reading Below

“We are dropping that lawsuit. The president did a good job today, Jeff Sessions, we're pleased with the result and we are going to move on, we’re going to withdraw this lawsuit, they did the right thing,” he told FOX Business’ David Asman on ‘After the Bell.'

President Trump ordered to end the Obama-era executive action, which allowed children brought to the U.S. illegally to stay, but left it up to Congress to rule on the action.

Congress, get ready to do your job - DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2017

Paxton explained why he was going to sue the Trump administration if they decided to keep the DACA program.

“For years President Obama said he didn’t have the authority to change immigration law and then out of the blue he started making new law and so we sued him previously on another issue over immigration and we were ready to sue on this as well. Based on the fact that the president does not have the authority to change law that is purely in the realm of Congress and that’s why we stepped in,” he said.

However, Paxton also said he would not sue again if Congress ruled in favor of keeping DACA.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

“If it goes through the process of being voted on and being debated, we will not sue, if it is passed by Congress,” he said.

