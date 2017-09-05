Apple CEO Tim Cook fights for DACA

Apple CEO Tim Cook (AAPL) says he is standing by hundreds of Apple immigrant employees brought to the United States as children who have been shielded from deportation by a program President Donald Trump might eliminate.

Cook tweeted Sunday that "250 of my Apple co-workers are #Dreamers. I stand with them. They deserve our respect as equals and a solution rooted in American values."

250 of my Apple coworkers are #Dreamers. I stand with them. They deserve our respect as equals and a solution rooted in American values. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 3, 2017

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set to announce more details on the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program on Tuesday morning. Sources say the administration plans to end the program, with a six-month delay.

The delay would allow Congress time to come up with a legislative solution, instead of the executive action former President Barack Obama used in 2012 to enact the program, which has allowed nearly 800,000 immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as kids to remain in the U.S. and legally work.

In a Tweet on Tuesday, Trump told Congress to get to work on DACA.

Congress, get ready to do your job - DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2017

Cook and the CEOs of Facebook (FB), Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOGL) and other companies have put pressure on Trump to keep the program.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.