Gov't may provide up to $80B in Harvey aid, $920B will still be needed: Texas Rep. Sessions

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas) recognized the need for speed in getting federal funding for Harvey aid, telling the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney of Varney & Co., “I’m for doing it immediately.”

Sessions acknowledged Congress doesn’t always act as quickly as necessary, telling Varney, “Congress acts on emergency sometimes but not always timely, and I would like to see us, as quickly as possible, fill the coffers of what we see for at least 30 days.”

Sessions then pointed out that though the numbers being discussed pertaining to government aid are considerable, they pale in comparison to the money that will come from the private sector.

“The federal government may pay $80 billion, you’ve got $920 billion that will be paid by people out of their own pocket, by insurance, by business to put this place back together, it is a massive undertaking.”