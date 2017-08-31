On Our Radar

Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks CEOs to discuss multi-billion dollar deal

Markets FOXBusiness

Discovery Communications CEO David Zaslav and Scripps Networks CEO Ken Lowe on competition from companies such as Netflix and Amazon and the focus on niche programming. video

Discovery CEO: Netflix is the future

Discovery Communications CEO David Zaslav and Scripps Networks CEO Ken Lowe on competition from companies such as Netflix and Amazon and the focus on niche programming.

DEVELOPING: Discovery Communications CEO David Zaslav and Scripps Networks Interactive CEO Ken Lowe discuss the multi-billion dollar deal between the two companies on Mornings with Maria at 7 a.m.

Continue Reading Below

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments