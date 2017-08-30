North Korea missile threat: US diplomatic efforts failed, Fmr. Navy SEAL says

After North Korea launched a missile over Japan, the Hermit Kingdom threatened more launches into the Pacific. The U.S., however, on Wednesday successfully shot down a medium-range ballistic missile off the coast of Hawaii.

Former Navy SEAL Carl Higbie told the FOX Business Network’s Dagen McDowell on Mornings with Maria that time is of the essence in dealing with the North Korea threat.

“Something’s got to be done here and the thing that people aren’t looking at is the fact that the Olympics are being held 35 miles south of the DMZ [Korean Demilitarized Zone] in the next, you know, couple months. What are we going to do about that and is it going to be safe?”

According to Higbie, diplomatic efforts and sanctions against North Korea have been ineffective, telling McDowell, “We sanctioned them, we took away essentially a third of their economy on the export-import side with coal and things like that going to China – it didn’t work. And the problem is the country is so poor that people are eating bugs and frogs in the street and any sanctions we put on them takes even further resources away from his [Kim Jong-un’s] people and he just re-engages it to his military complex.”

Due to the diplomatic efforts and sanctions failing to make headway in stopping the North Korea threat, Higbie is concerned the U.S. may be forced to consider the military options.

“I can’t see any other options other than militarily here.”