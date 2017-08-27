Trump: Mexico, Canada being 'very difficult' with NAFTA renegotiations

President Donald Trump on Sunday said both Mexico and Canada are being “very difficult” regarding the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) renegotiation process.

“We are in the NAFTA (worst trade deal ever made) renegotiation process with Mexico & Canada. Both being very difficult, may have to terminate?” Trump tweeted Sunday morning.

Speaking at a campaign rally last week in Arizona, the president said he didn’t believe the U.S. could reach an agreement to renegotiate the trilateral trade deal.

“I don’t think we can make a deal because we have been so badly taken advantage of,” Trump said at the rally. “They have made such great deals -- both of the countries but in particular Mexico -- that I don’t think we can make a deal. So I think we’ll end up probably terminating NAFTA at some point.”

Trump has been a vocal critic of NAFTA from the beginning of his presidential campaign, vowing to amend the agreement with America’s northern and southern neighbors, as well as other trade deals that are detrimental to the U.S.

Earlier this month, the administration began the renegotiation process with the two countries, both of which are two of America’s largest trading partners. Both Mexico and Canada said they don’t believe the deal needs major changes, in stark contrast to the opinion of the Trump administration.

“We believe that NAFTA has fundamentally failed many Americans and needs major improvements. We need to assure that the huge trade deficits do not continue,” U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer said at the start of the talks in Washington.