Hillary Clinton comes across as 'robotic' in new memoir, says former Trump surrogate

Despite promising a tell-all memoir that closely examines her stunning loss to Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton’s new book makes her appear “more robotic,” says former Trump surrogate Erin Elmore.

“It’s very, very difficult to connect with her because she didn’t have a real identity,” Elmore told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on ‘Mornings with Maria.’ “And that’s what we just see more and more of. Instead of her becoming relatable and a real person, she just, as I said earlier, seems more robotic, and I think that’s a big part of why she didn’t win.”

In newly released excerpts from her memoir ‘What Happened?’, Clinton details the 2016 election and her unanticipated loss during her second failed presidential campaign

Criticism of her calm demeanor is one that Zac Petkanas, former director of rapid response for Hillary Clinton, says she addresses in the book.

“She is calm, she is cool, she is collected,” he said. “This is how she’s always operated, and I think what you hear, even within this audio excerpt, is that she kind of wishes that she was less calm, less cool, less collected.”

In the book, Clinton writes about wanting to tell Trump to “back off, you creep” when he was circling around her during the second presidential debate in St. Louis, but choosing instead to stay composed.

“Maybe I have overlearned the lesson of staying calm, biting my tongue, digging my fingernails into a clenched fist, smiling all the while determined to present a composed face to the world,” she wrote in one excerpt.

The book is scheduled to be released in mid-September.